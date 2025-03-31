RWA Wealth Partners LLC Buys 3,390 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

RWA Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Free Report) by 9.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,655 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,390 shares during the period. RWA Wealth Partners LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF worth $4,425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VSS. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $230,000. Townsquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 2,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 4.8% during the third quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 3,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 113.0% during the third quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $789,000 after purchasing an additional 3,329 shares during the period. Finally, Wasatch Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at $2,262,000.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

VSS opened at $116.50 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.98 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $116.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.67. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $110.11 and a fifty-two week high of $126.80.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

