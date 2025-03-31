RWA Wealth Partners LLC Grows Holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

RWA Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 52,136 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 803 shares during the period. RWA Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $6,125,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strategy Asset Managers LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 7,056 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $829,000 after buying an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 3,175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 16,136 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,896,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 227.0% in the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 3,882 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 2,695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fort Vancouver Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Fort Vancouver Investment Management LLC now owns 1,559 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VT opened at $115.82 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $120.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $119.72. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a one year low of $104.64 and a one year high of $123.98. The company has a market capitalization of $40.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.60 and a beta of 0.97.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Total World Stock ETF

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 21st were given a $0.3852 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 21st.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

