RWA Wealth Partners LLC Has $7.48 Million Stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

RWA Wealth Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 84,606 shares of the company’s stock after selling 145 shares during the period. RWA Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $7,479,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 27.9% during the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 75,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,684,000 after purchasing an additional 16,515 shares during the last quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. now owns 11,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,059,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Allstate Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $977,000. RiverFront Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 9,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $823,000 after acquiring an additional 1,581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 57,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,124,000 after acquiring an additional 2,072 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IWR opened at $84.63 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $89.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.87 billion, a PE ratio of 20.81 and a beta of 1.13. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $78.36 and a 52 week high of $96.01.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

