RWA Wealth Partners LLC Lowers Stock Position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

RWA Wealth Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report) by 8.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 129,290 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,288 shares during the quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC owned approximately 0.09% of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF worth $6,578,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FLOT. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $824,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 61.8% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 32,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,671,000 after buying an additional 12,550 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 93.4% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 19,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $978,000 after acquiring an additional 9,287 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 15.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 695,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,489,000 after acquiring an additional 91,686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 25,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,276,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the period.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:FLOT opened at $51.05 on Monday. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $50.28 and a 52 week high of $51.16. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $51.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.96.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a $0.1912 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd.

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

