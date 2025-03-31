RWA Wealth Partners LLC Purchases 267 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

RWA Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,269 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 267 shares during the quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $3,953,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IWB. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 9,740,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,138,080,000 after buying an additional 460,808 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,417,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $778,873,000 after purchasing an additional 23,650 shares during the last quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 1,605,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,120,000 after purchasing an additional 77,537 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,329,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,237,000 after purchasing an additional 39,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,264,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,251,000 after purchasing an additional 76,556 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 1000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of IWB opened at $305.03 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $323.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $322.85. The firm has a market cap of $36.50 billion, a PE ratio of 24.45 and a beta of 1.03. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 1-year low of $271.54 and a 1-year high of $337.76.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.