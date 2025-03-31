Safran SA (OTCMKTS:SAFRY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Safran SA (OTCMKTS:SAFRY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 155,600 shares, a decrease of 26.3% from the February 28th total of 211,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 852,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Morgan Stanley cut Safran from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th.

Get Safran alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on SAFRY

Safran Stock Performance

About Safran

Shares of OTCMKTS:SAFRY traded down $0.51 on Monday, hitting $66.55. 126,707 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 336,088. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Safran has a 1-year low of $51.02 and a 1-year high of $72.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $65.10 and its 200 day moving average is $59.76.

(Get Free Report)

Safran SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the aerospace and defense businesses worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerospace Propulsion; Aircraft Equipment, Defense and Aerosystems; and Aircraft Interiors. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion and mechanical power transmission systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, civil and military helicopters, satellites, and drones; and offers maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) services, as well as sells spare parts.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Safran Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safran and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.