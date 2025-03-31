Scalar Gauge Management LLC Purchases 10,000 Shares of Cognyte Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGNT)

Scalar Gauge Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cognyte Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGNT – Free Report) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 450,032 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Cognyte Software comprises 1.8% of Scalar Gauge Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Scalar Gauge Management LLC owned 0.63% of Cognyte Software worth $3,893,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Value Base Ltd. bought a new position in Cognyte Software during the 4th quarter worth about $49,471,000. American Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cognyte Software by 8.5% during the third quarter. American Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,402,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,475,000 after purchasing an additional 502,781 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in Cognyte Software during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,101,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Cognyte Software by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,742,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,726,000 after buying an additional 67,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atom Investors LP lifted its holdings in Cognyte Software by 100.3% during the third quarter. Atom Investors LP now owns 104,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $709,000 after buying an additional 52,310 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CGNT. StockNews.com downgraded Cognyte Software from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cognyte Software in a report on Thursday, December 12th.

NASDAQ CGNT opened at $7.95 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $571.56 million, a P/E ratio of -41.84 and a beta of 1.77. Cognyte Software Ltd. has a 12-month low of $6.21 and a 12-month high of $11.12.

Cognyte Software Ltd. provides an investigative analytics software to governments and enterprises worldwide. Its Actionable Intelligence for a Safer World, an open software designed to help governments and enterprises accelerate and enhance the effectiveness of investigations. The company offers network intelligence analytics, threat intelligence analytics, decision intelligence analytics, and operational intelligence analytics solutions.

