Schroder Investment Management Group Has $170.41 Million Stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,280,593 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 305,722 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned 0.27% of CSX worth $170,405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of CSX by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 82,250,713 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,840,117,000 after buying an additional 455,258 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in CSX by 0.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 40,906,826 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,407,087,000 after acquiring an additional 190,346 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of CSX by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 24,956,467 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $805,345,000 after acquiring an additional 299,536 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of CSX during the 4th quarter worth about $780,194,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of CSX by 40.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,350,087 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $753,507,000 after purchasing an additional 6,730,316 shares during the last quarter. 73.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CSX alerts:

CSX Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CSX opened at $29.11 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $54.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.26, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.25. CSX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.98 and a fifty-two week high of $37.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.20.

CSX Increases Dividend

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.02). CSX had a return on equity of 28.15% and a net margin of 23.95%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This is a boost from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.05%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Loop Capital cut CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on CSX in a report on Friday, March 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on CSX from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of CSX from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of CSX in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.75.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on CSX

CSX Company Profile

(Free Report)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.