Schroder Investment Management Group Has $86.88 Million Stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 422,954 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,796 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned about 0.07% of Fiserv worth $86,883,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Fiserv by 29.1% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,092,538 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $429,849,000 after acquiring an additional 471,676 shares during the period. Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at $411,000. Allianz SE bought a new stake in Fiserv during the 4th quarter valued at $2,464,000. Allstate Corp acquired a new position in Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth $3,538,000. Finally, RiverFront Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at $208,000. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FI. Citigroup lifted their target price on Fiserv from $230.00 to $233.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Fiserv from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $214.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Stephens upped their target price on Fiserv from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Fiserv from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fiserv presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $242.32.

Fiserv Stock Performance

NYSE:FI opened at $216.15 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $222.00 and its 200 day moving average is $208.17. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52-week low of $145.98 and a 52-week high of $238.59. The firm has a market cap of $121.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.10, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The business services provider reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.03. Fiserv had a net margin of 15.31% and a return on equity of 17.93%. Research analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 10.23 EPS for the current year.

Fiserv declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 20th that authorizes the company to repurchase 60,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.55, for a total value of $10,599,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 227,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,637,326.05. The trade was a 16.50 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

