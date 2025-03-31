Schroder Investment Management Group Increases Stock Position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 100.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 801,915 shares of the game software company’s stock after buying an additional 402,501 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned about 0.31% of Electronic Arts worth $117,513,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its stake in Electronic Arts by 141.0% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 200 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Electronic Arts during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Electronic Arts in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

EA stock opened at $144.25 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $133.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $144.63. Electronic Arts Inc. has a twelve month low of $115.21 and a twelve month high of $168.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $37.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.70, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.78.

Electronic Arts ( NASDAQ:EA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The game software company reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by ($1.07). Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 17.80% and a net margin of 14.28%. Research analysts expect that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 26th. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.34%.

EA has been the subject of several research reports. Roth Mkm dropped their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $158.00 to $134.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Electronic Arts from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Electronic Arts from $145.00 to $142.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $175.00 to $158.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Electronic Arts has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $155.65.

In other news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.57, for a total transaction of $147,570.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,216 shares in the company, valued at $4,311,405.12. The trade was a 3.31 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,500 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.45, for a total value of $215,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,386 shares in the company, valued at $3,354,721.70. This represents a 6.03 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,000 shares of company stock worth $3,018,560 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

