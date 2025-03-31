Schroder Investment Management Group Sells 1,278,745 Shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Schroder Investment Management Group lowered its position in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) by 48.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,358,671 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 1,278,745 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned about 0.28% of eBay worth $84,170,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of eBay in the 3rd quarter valued at about $105,506,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in eBay during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $96,214,000. Boston Partners raised its stake in eBay by 35.2% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,856,276 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $362,823,000 after buying an additional 1,524,691 shares in the last quarter. Amundi lifted its holdings in eBay by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 4,719,128 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $292,350,000 after buying an additional 677,389 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in eBay during the 4th quarter valued at $40,805,000. 87.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

eBay Stock Up 0.5 %

EBAY stock opened at $67.16 on Monday. eBay Inc. has a one year low of $48.52 and a one year high of $71.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $67.11 and its 200 day moving average is $64.95. The firm has a market cap of $31.30 billion, a PE ratio of 16.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.45.

eBay Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. This is an increase from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.07%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on eBay from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of eBay in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of eBay in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on eBay from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of eBay in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.54.

In related news, CEO Jamie Iannone sold 5,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.38, for a total transaction of $350,887.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 542,248 shares in the company, valued at $33,825,430.24. This represents a 1.03 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Cornelius Boone sold 3,958 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.06, for a total transaction of $265,423.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 94,392 shares in the company, valued at $6,329,927.52. This represents a 4.02 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,241 shares of company stock worth $1,061,665 over the last three months. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company’s marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

