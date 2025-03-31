Schroders Capital Global Innovation Trust plc – INOV (LON:INOV) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Schroders Capital Global Innovation Trust plc – INOV (LON:INOV – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported GBX (0.25) ($0.00) EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports.
Schroders Capital Global Innovation Trust plc – INOV Price Performance
Shares of INOV stock opened at GBX 11.78 ($0.15) on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 10.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 10.23. Schroders Capital Global Innovation Trust plc – INOV has a 12 month low of GBX 8.54 ($0.11) and a 12 month high of GBX 13.50 ($0.17). The company has a market capitalization of £96.73 million, a PE ratio of -235.60 and a beta of 0.54.
Schroders Capital Global Innovation Trust plc – INOV Company Profile
