Schroders Capital Global Innovation Trust plc – INOV (LON:INOV) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Schroders Capital Global Innovation Trust plc – INOV (LON:INOV – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported GBX (0.25) ($0.00) EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports.

Schroders Capital Global Innovation Trust plc – INOV Price Performance

Shares of INOV stock opened at GBX 11.78 ($0.15) on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 10.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 10.23. Schroders Capital Global Innovation Trust plc – INOV has a 12 month low of GBX 8.54 ($0.11) and a 12 month high of GBX 13.50 ($0.17). The company has a market capitalization of £96.73 million, a PE ratio of -235.60 and a beta of 0.54.

Get Schroders Capital Global Innovation Trust plc - INOV alerts:

Schroders Capital Global Innovation Trust plc – INOV Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Schroder UK Public Private Trust plc specializes in investments in startups, midsize, middle market and large stage, early stage and mature stage investments. The fund primarily invests in the healthcare, financials, industrials, technology, consumer goods, telecommunications, basic materials, and biotechnology sector.

Receive News & Ratings for Schroders Capital Global Innovation Trust plc - INOV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schroders Capital Global Innovation Trust plc - INOV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.