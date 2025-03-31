Schroders plc (OTCMKTS:SHNWF) Short Interest Update

Schroders plc (OTCMKTS:SHNWF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 345,600 shares, a decrease of 26.2% from the February 28th total of 468,300 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 265.8 days.

Schroders Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS SHNWF remained flat at $4.64 during trading on Monday. Schroders has a fifty-two week low of $4.00 and a fifty-two week high of $5.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.35.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on SHNWF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Schroders in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Schroders in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Schroders from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th.

About Schroders

Schroders plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides advisory and consultancy services. It provides its services to financial institutions, high net worth clients, large corporate, local authority, charitable entities, individuals, pension plans, government funds, insurance companies, and endowments.

