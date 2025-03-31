Scottish Mortgage (LON:SMT) Insider Vikram Kumaraswamy Acquires 2,111 Shares

Scottish Mortgage (LON:SMT – Get Free Report) insider Vikram Kumaraswamy acquired 2,111 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 942 ($12.18) per share, for a total transaction of £19,885.62 ($25,711.95).

Vikram Kumaraswamy also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Scottish Mortgage alerts:

On Friday, March 28th, Vikram Kumaraswamy bought 2,064 shares of Scottish Mortgage stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 964 ($12.46) per share, for a total transaction of £19,896.96 ($25,726.61).

Scottish Mortgage Stock Performance

LON SMT traded down GBX 25.70 ($0.33) on Monday, hitting GBX 943.40 ($12.20). 2,801,753 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,644,843. Scottish Mortgage has a 52-week low of GBX 733.43 ($9.48) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,142.51 ($14.77). The firm has a market capitalization of £11.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,037.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 950.76.

Scottish Mortgage Increases Dividend

Scottish Mortgage Company Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 27th will be issued a dividend of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share. This represents a yield of 2.8%. This is an increase from Scottish Mortgage’s previous dividend of $1.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 27th. Scottish Mortgage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.10%.

(Get Free Report)

Scottish Mortgage is a portfolio of what we believe are the world’s most exciting growth companies. We believe that a few exceptional companies will make a positive impact on shareholders’ returns and society as a whole. Explore our website and you’ll discover what we mean by investing in progress, how we find and support the companies shaping the future, and how you can be a part of it.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Scottish Mortgage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scottish Mortgage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.