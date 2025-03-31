Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) Shares Sold by Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE – Free Report) by 31.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 418,081 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 190,936 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned about 0.29% of Sealed Air worth $14,144,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SEE. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 47.3% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 19,976 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $673,000 after purchasing an additional 6,412 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in Sealed Air by 89.0% during the 4th quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,512 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 712 shares during the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. increased its position in Sealed Air by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 358,872 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,141,000 after buying an additional 17,650 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Sealed Air by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 17,357 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $587,000 after buying an additional 2,822 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Holding SA boosted its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 30,708 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after acquiring an additional 933 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Sealed Air alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Sealed Air news, Director Henry R. Keizer acquired 1,120 shares of Sealed Air stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $30.00 per share, with a total value of $33,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,050,000. The trade was a 3.31 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Sealed Air Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SEE opened at $29.02 on Monday. Sealed Air Co. has a 1 year low of $28.67 and a 1 year high of $41.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.62. The firm has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 1.32.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. Sealed Air had a net margin of 7.34% and a return on equity of 74.21%. Sealed Air’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sealed Air Co. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sealed Air Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. Sealed Air’s payout ratio is 44.20%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sealed Air from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Sealed Air from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Sealed Air from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Sealed Air from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on Sealed Air from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.25.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SEE

About Sealed Air

(Free Report)

Sealed Air Corporation provides packaging solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety, shelf life extension, reduce food waste, automate processes, and optimize total cost for food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, fluids and liquids and cheese markets under the CRYOVAC, CRYOVAC Grip & Tear, CRYOVAC Darfresh, LIQUIBOX, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sealed Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sealed Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.