Secom Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SOMLY) Short Interest Update

Secom Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SOMLY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 128,600 shares, a growth of 45.8% from the February 28th total of 88,200 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 163,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

OTCMKTS:SOMLY traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $8.63. 38,831 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 74,981. The firm has a market cap of $16.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.82 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.61. Secom has a 52 week low of $7.06 and a 52 week high of $10.75.

SECOM CO., LTD., together with its subsidiaries, provides security services in Japan and internationally. The company operates through Security Services, Fire Protection Services, Medical Services, Insurance Services, Geospatial Information Services, BPO and ICT Services, and Other Services. The Security Services segment offers static guard, armored car, merchandise, and other services, as well as online security systems.

