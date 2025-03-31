Secom Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SOMLY) Short Interest Update

Secom Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SOMLY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 128,600 shares, a growth of 45.8% from the February 28th total of 88,200 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 163,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.
OTCMKTS:SOMLY traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $8.63. 38,831 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 74,981. The firm has a market cap of $16.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.82 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.61. Secom has a 52 week low of $7.06 and a 52 week high of $10.75.
