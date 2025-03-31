SEGRO Plc (LON:SGRO) Insider Sells £515,567.36 in Stock

SEGRO Plc (LON:SGRO – Get Free Report) insider Soumen Das sold 73,234 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 704 ($9.10), for a total transaction of £515,567.36 ($666,624.46).

SEGRO Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of LON SGRO opened at GBX 692.20 ($8.95) on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 704.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 757.10. SEGRO Plc has a 12 month low of GBX 659.20 ($8.52) and a 12 month high of GBX 949 ($12.27). The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.10. The firm has a market capitalization of £9.30 billion, a PE ratio of -897.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.79.

SEGRO (LON:SGRO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The real estate investment trust reported GBX 34.50 ($0.45) EPS for the quarter. SEGRO had a negative return on equity of 0.09% and a negative net margin of 1.36%. Equities analysts expect that SEGRO Plc will post 37.4077408 earnings per share for the current year.

SEGRO Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 27th will be paid a GBX 20.20 ($0.26) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.88%. This is an increase from SEGRO’s previous dividend of $9.10. SEGRO’s dividend payout ratio is presently -3,632.01%.

SEGRO is a UK Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), and a leading owner, asset manager and developer of modern warehousing and industrial property.

