Sensei Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SNSE) Price Target Raised to $4.00

Sensei Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SNSE – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Oppenheimer from $3.50 to $4.00 in a report published on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics in a research note on Friday.

Sensei Biotherapeutics Trading Up 18.0 %

Sensei Biotherapeutics stock opened at $0.51 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.49. Sensei Biotherapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.38 and a 52 week high of $1.94. The stock has a market cap of $12.78 million, a PE ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 0.16.

Sensei Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SNSE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.27). On average, equities analysts predict that Sensei Biotherapeutics will post -1.17 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sensei Biotherapeutics

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Sensei Biotherapeutics stock. XTX Topco Ltd raised its stake in Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNSE) by 351.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,903 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 48,977 shares during the quarter. XTX Topco Ltd owned about 0.25% of Sensei Biotherapeutics worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 10.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sensei Biotherapeutics

Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc, an immuno-oncology company, engages in the discovery and development of therapeutics for cancer patients. The company's Tumor Microenvironment Activated Biologics platform is designed to generate highly selective therapeutics that disable immunosuppressive signals or activate immunostimulatory signals selectively in the tumor microenvironment.

