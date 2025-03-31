SentinelOne (NYSE:S) Given New $23.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $25.00 to $23.00 in a report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 27.53% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on S. Westpark Capital reduced their price objective on SentinelOne from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. UBS Group decreased their target price on SentinelOne from $25.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on SentinelOne in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of SentinelOne from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on SentinelOne in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.26.

S stock traded down $0.81 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $18.04. 2,034,362 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,886,448. SentinelOne has a 52-week low of $14.33 and a 52-week high of $29.29. The stock has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.22 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.71 and its 200 day moving average is $23.74.

In other SentinelOne news, CAO Robin Tomasello sold 1,496 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.77, for a total transaction of $29,575.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 233,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,615,978.68. The trade was a 0.64 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ric Smith sold 31,659 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.10, for a total value of $604,686.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 477,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,115,876.10. This trade represents a 6.22 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 455,855 shares of company stock valued at $9,528,052. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in SentinelOne by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,881,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,366,000 after buying an additional 399,056 shares in the last quarter. Sylebra Capital LLC increased its position in SentinelOne by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Sylebra Capital LLC now owns 9,613,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,415,000 after purchasing an additional 564,327 shares during the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP boosted its holdings in SentinelOne by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 6,533,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,052,000 after purchasing an additional 392,986 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of SentinelOne by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,788,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,494,000 after buying an additional 900,577 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of SentinelOne by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,072,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,325,000 after buying an additional 516,244 shares during the last quarter. 90.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. Its Singularity Platform delivers an artificial intelligence-powered autonomous threat prevention, detection, and response capabilities across an organization's endpoints, cloud workloads, and identify credentials, which enables seamless and autonomous protection against a spectrum of cyber threats.

