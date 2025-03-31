ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Holdings Trimmed by AIA Group Ltd

AIA Group Ltd lowered its stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,908 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,687 shares during the period. ServiceNow makes up about 1.1% of AIA Group Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $47,608,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC grew its stake in ServiceNow by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC now owns 497 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $527,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in ServiceNow by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 459 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in ServiceNow by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 2,622 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,779,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC now owns 302 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Onefund LLC grew its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Onefund LLC now owns 552 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $585,000 after buying an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. 87.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at ServiceNow

In related news, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 336 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,017.55, for a total transaction of $341,896.80. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 4,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,408,026.60. The trade was a 7.20 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jacqueline P. Canney sold 455 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,058.54, for a total transaction of $481,635.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,204,200.58. This represents a 13.07 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,351 shares of company stock valued at $20,050,076 in the last ninety days. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ServiceNow Stock Down 3.8 %

Shares of NYSE NOW opened at $796.61 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $164.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.03. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12-month low of $637.99 and a 12-month high of $1,198.09. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $950.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $984.86.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The information technology services provider reported $3.67 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67. ServiceNow had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 17.11%. On average, research analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 8.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ServiceNow declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, January 29th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to reacquire up to 1.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NOW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $1,432.00 to $1,426.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $1,250.00 to $1,000.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on ServiceNow from $1,000.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,093.76.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

