ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Shares Acquired by Axiom Investors LLC DE

Axiom Investors LLC DE grew its stake in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 67.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 398,594 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 160,378 shares during the period. ServiceNow makes up 3.1% of Axiom Investors LLC DE’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Axiom Investors LLC DE owned approximately 0.19% of ServiceNow worth $422,557,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atala Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new position in ServiceNow in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of ServiceNow by 725.0% during the fourth quarter. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 33 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Noble Wealth Management PBC acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ServiceNow in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. 87.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ServiceNow Stock Down 3.8 %

Shares of NOW opened at $796.61 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $950.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $984.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. ServiceNow, Inc. has a one year low of $637.99 and a one year high of $1,198.09. The company has a market cap of $164.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 116.63, a P/E/G ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.03.

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The information technology services provider reported $3.67 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $3.67. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 17.11% and a net margin of 12.97%. Research analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 8.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ServiceNow declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 29th that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the information technology services provider to buy up to 1.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity at ServiceNow

In other ServiceNow news, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 4,442 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $964.70, for a total transaction of $4,285,197.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 11,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,733,252.20. The trade was a 28.53 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jacqueline P. Canney sold 455 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,058.54, for a total value of $481,635.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,204,200.58. The trade was a 13.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 20,351 shares of company stock valued at $20,050,076. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NOW. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on ServiceNow from $1,150.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,200.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $1,050.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,275.00 price target on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on ServiceNow from $1,250.00 to $1,000.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ServiceNow has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,093.76.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

