Seven Mile Advisory Buys 396 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Seven Mile Advisory lifted its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 9.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,731 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 396 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises approximately 1.0% of Seven Mile Advisory’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Seven Mile Advisory’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Howard Capital Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC now owns 106,355 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $29,242,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Visa by 7.7% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,733,284 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,576,366,000 after purchasing an additional 411,210 shares during the period. Encompass More Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $256,000. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY increased its stake in shares of Visa by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 120,643 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $33,171,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 13,830 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,803,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Visa Stock Down 2.1 %

NYSE V opened at $342.62 on Monday. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $252.70 and a one year high of $366.54. The company has a market cap of $636.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $343.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $315.49.

Visa Dividend Announcement

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The credit-card processor reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.09. Visa had a net margin of 54.27% and a return on equity of 54.79%. Research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 11.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 11th were issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 11th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.79%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Peter M. Andreski sold 2,332 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.62, for a total value of $815,313.84. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,569,094.56. The trade was a 34.19 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 39,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.20, for a total transaction of $12,875,320.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,413 shares in the company, valued at $8,642,333.60. The trade was a 59.84 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 143,205 shares of company stock worth $48,560,961. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on V shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Visa from $326.00 to $371.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. StockNews.com raised Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Visa in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Visa from $331.00 to $363.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $383.00 target price (up from $368.00) on shares of Visa in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $355.84.

Visa Company Profile

(Free Report)

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

