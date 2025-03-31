Seven Mile Advisory Buys 516 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Seven Mile Advisory lifted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) by 70.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 516 shares during the period. Seven Mile Advisory’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $532,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. American Capital Advisory LLC boosted its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 60.5% in the 4th quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 69 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Crews Bank & Trust acquired a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 432.0% in the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 133 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the third quarter worth about $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.11% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA:DIA opened at $415.62 on Monday. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a one year low of $376.14 and a one year high of $451.55. The firm has a market cap of $36.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.75 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $434.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $431.65.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 17th were issued a dividend of $0.1624 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 17th.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

