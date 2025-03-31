Seven Mile Advisory Increases Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Seven Mile Advisory raised its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 21.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,049 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the period. Seven Mile Advisory’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 77,596,191 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $7,463,978,000 after acquiring an additional 490,681 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 3.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 37,672,320 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,609,833,000 after buying an additional 1,393,082 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at $2,415,427,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in Walt Disney by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 19,197,463 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,137,637,000 after buying an additional 3,636,742 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,104,295 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,904,563,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300,912 shares during the last quarter. 65.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Prescient Securities cut their price objective on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $100.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.64.

Walt Disney Trading Down 2.4 %

NYSE DIS opened at $98.02 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $107.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $177.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.93, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.41. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $83.91 and a one year high of $123.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.68.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The entertainment giant reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.32. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 9.95% and a net margin of 6.07%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

Walt Disney Profile

(Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.