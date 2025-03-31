Seven Mile Advisory Purchases Shares of 17,772 Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA)

Seven Mile Advisory acquired a new position in shares of Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 17,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $186,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PARA. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Paramount Global by 140.1% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,395 shares in the last quarter. Insight Inv LLC lifted its holdings in Paramount Global by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Insight Inv LLC now owns 20,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 1,825 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Paramount Global by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 21,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 1,845 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in Paramount Global by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 50,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,000 after acquiring an additional 1,848 shares during the period. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Paramount Global by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 1,874 shares during the last quarter. 73.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Paramount Global Stock Down 1.0 %

PARA stock opened at $11.56 on Monday. Paramount Global has a one year low of $9.54 and a one year high of $14.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.28 and its 200 day moving average is $10.90. The firm has a market cap of $7.71 billion, a PE ratio of -1.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.60.

Paramount Global Dividend Announcement

Paramount Global ( NASDAQ:PARA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $7.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.07 billion. Paramount Global had a negative net margin of 18.89% and a positive return on equity of 5.81%. On average, research analysts forecast that Paramount Global will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 17th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 17th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. Paramount Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently -2.15%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Paramount Global in a research report on Sunday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Paramount Global from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Paramount Global in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Paramount Global in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Paramount Global in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.10.

Paramount Global Company Profile

Paramount Global operates as a media, streaming, and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The TV Media segment operates CBS Television Network, a domestic broadcast television network; CBS Stations, a television station; and international free-to-air networks comprising Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; domestic premium and basic cable networks, such as Paramount+ with Showtime, MTV, Comedy Central, Paramount Network, The Smithsonian Channel, Nickelodeon, BET Media Group, and CBS Sports Network; and international extensions of these brands.

