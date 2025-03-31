Seven Mile Advisory Sells 101 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Seven Mile Advisory trimmed its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,248 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 101 shares during the period. Seven Mile Advisory’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TSM. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 35,709 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,052,000 after buying an additional 1,476 shares during the last quarter. McHugh Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the fourth quarter valued at about $605,000. OLD National Bancorp IN increased its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 113,205 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $22,357,000 after purchasing an additional 2,368 shares during the period. Guardian Partners Inc. bought a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $9,222,000. Finally, Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC now owns 381,432 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $75,329,000 after acquiring an additional 26,847 shares in the last quarter. 16.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on TSM shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. StockNews.com cut shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $220.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Trading Down 1.4 %

NYSE:TSM opened at $165.82 on Monday. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 52 week low of $125.78 and a 52 week high of $226.40. The stock has a market cap of $860.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.55, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $192.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $192.71. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The semiconductor company reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.08. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 30.47% and a net margin of 40.51%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 9.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 12th will be given a dividend of $0.6855 per share. This is an increase from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 12th. This represents a $2.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is 30.68%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

Featured Stories

