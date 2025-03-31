Seven Mile Advisory Sells 1,485 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Seven Mile Advisory decreased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 25.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,357 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,485 shares during the quarter. Seven Mile Advisory’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $630,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,472,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,723,000 after buying an additional 329,473 shares during the last quarter. United Bank grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 5.6% in the third quarter. United Bank now owns 3,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 5.2% during the third quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 45,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,323,000 after acquiring an additional 2,216 shares during the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 557.2% during the third quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 51,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,304,000 after purchasing an additional 43,445 shares during the period. Finally, Plotkin Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $488,000. Institutional investors own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Timothy Schmid sold 403 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.15, for a total transaction of $62,928.45. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,357,552.70. This represents a 2.60 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Robert J. Decker sold 6,999 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.88, for a total transaction of $1,160,994.12. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 21,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,483,645.88. This trade represents a 25.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE JNJ opened at $163.63 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $158.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $156.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $394.32 billion, a PE ratio of 24.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.47. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $140.68 and a 52 week high of $169.99.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $22.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.44 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 34.24% and a net margin of 18.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were paid a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is presently 74.59%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

JNJ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $163.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $159.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $166.00 to $152.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 25th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.33.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.

