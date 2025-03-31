Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Seven Mile Advisory

Seven Mile Advisory decreased its position in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,816 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 212 shares during the quarter. Seven Mile Advisory’s holdings in Shell were worth $364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Shell by 930.2% during the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 443 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new position in Shell in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Human Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Shell during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shell in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Summit Securities Group LLC boosted its position in Shell by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC now owns 600 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 28.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Shell alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Shell in a report on Wednesday. TD Securities raised their target price on Shell from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Shell from $82.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Shell from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Shell from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.10.

Shell Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SHEL opened at $72.74 on Monday. Shell plc has a 52-week low of $60.15 and a 52-week high of $74.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $219.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.49, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.42.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The energy company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by ($0.54). Shell had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 12.75%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Shell plc will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Shell Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a $0.716 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.94%. This is a positive change from Shell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. Shell’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.97%.

About Shell

(Free Report)

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Shell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.