Shore Capital Reaffirms Buy Rating for Bunzl (LON:BNZL)

Bunzl (LON:BNZL – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued to investors on Monday,Digital Look reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group restated an “underperform” rating and set a GBX 2,800 ($36.20) price target on shares of Bunzl in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Bunzl to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Bunzl from GBX 3,980 ($51.46) to GBX 4,150 ($53.66) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bunzl presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 3,375 ($43.64).

Shares of BNZL traded down GBX 12 ($0.16) during trading hours on Monday, hitting GBX 2,962 ($38.30). The stock had a trading volume of 3,729,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,700,568. Bunzl has a 1-year low of GBX 2,884 ($37.29) and a 1-year high of GBX 3,732 ($48.25). The firm has a market capitalization of £9.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 0.45. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 3,240.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 3,394.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.00, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Bunzl (LON:BNZL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 3rd. The company reported GBX 194.30 ($2.51) EPS for the quarter. Bunzl had a return on equity of 16.82% and a net margin of 4.20%. Sell-side analysts predict that Bunzl will post 213.3413462 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Bunzl news, insider Frank van Zanten acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 3,037 ($39.27) per share, with a total value of £121,480 ($157,072.67). 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Bunzl plc operates as a distribution and services company in the North America, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers food packaging, films, labels, cleaning and hygiene supplies, and personal protection equipment to grocery stores, supermarkets, and convenience stores.

