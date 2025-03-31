Short Interest in Aspira Women’s Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AWH) Drops By 35.6%

Aspira Women’s Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AWH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 971,900 shares, a decrease of 35.6% from the February 28th total of 1,510,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,090,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 7.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Aspira Women’s Health Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AWH opened at $0.09 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.64 million, a PE ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 1.57. Aspira Women’s Health has a 52-week low of $0.08 and a 52-week high of $3.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.25 and a 200 day moving average of $0.60.

Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $2.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.00 million.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Aspira Women’s Health in a report on Sunday, January 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aspira Women’s Health

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Aspira Women’s Health stock. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Aspira Women’s Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AWH – Free Report) by 33.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 316,294 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 79,898 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. owned about 1.90% of Aspira Women’s Health worth $256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.19% of the company’s stock.

About Aspira Women’s Health

Aspira Women’s Health, Inc engages in the provision of bio-analytic and diagnostic services. Its product, OVA1, is a serum test for identifying women of having malignant ovarian tumor. Its bio-analytical solutions helps physicians diagnose, treat, and improve gynecologic health outcomes for women. The company was founded on December 9, 1993 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

