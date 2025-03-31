Short Interest in BlackSky Technology Inc. (NYSE:BKSY) Grows By 41.1%

BlackSky Technology Inc. (NYSE:BKSY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,470,000 shares, a growth of 41.1% from the February 28th total of 2,460,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,610,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days. Approximately 13.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackSky Technology

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in BlackSky Technology by 115.2% in the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,406 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in shares of BlackSky Technology by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 3,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackSky Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in BlackSky Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of BlackSky Technology during the 4th quarter worth $84,000. Institutional investors own 27.15% of the company’s stock.

BlackSky Technology Trading Down 8.1 %

NYSE BKSY traded down $0.70 during trading on Friday, hitting $7.88. The stock had a trading volume of 1,778,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 747,191. BlackSky Technology has a one year low of $3.86 and a one year high of $21.92. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $249.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.49 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 5.68 and a current ratio of 5.68.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of BlackSky Technology in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of BlackSky Technology in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of BlackSky Technology from $10.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, BlackSky Technology presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.80.

BlackSky Technology Company Profile

BlackSky Technology Inc provides geospatial intelligence, imagery and related data analytic products and services, and mission systems that include the development, integration, and operation of satellite and ground systems for government and commercial customers in North America, the Middle East, the Asia Pacific, and internationally.

Featured Stories

