Short Interest in Bouygues SA (OTCMKTS:BOUYF) Declines By 36.0%

Bouygues SA (OTCMKTS:BOUYF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 106,600 shares, a decrease of 36.0% from the February 28th total of 166,500 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,066.0 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Bouygues in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th.

Get Bouygues alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Bouygues

Bouygues Price Performance

Bouygues stock opened at $38.40 on Monday. Bouygues has a fifty-two week low of $28.54 and a fifty-two week high of $40.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.08. The stock has a market cap of $72.77 billion, a PE ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 0.66.

Bouygues (OTCMKTS:BOUYF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 6th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter. Bouygues had a return on equity of 7.65% and a net margin of 1.88%. The firm had revenue of $16.28 billion for the quarter.

About Bouygues

(Get Free Report)

Bouygues SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the construction, energy, telecom, media, and transport infrastructure sectors in France and internationally. The company designs, builds, renovates, operates, and deconstructs building, infrastructure, and industrial projects; develops urban planning, residential, and commercial projects; builds and maintains roads and motorways, airport runways, ports, industrial logistics hubs, external works and amenities, reserved-lane public transport, recreational facilities, and environmental projects, as well as undertakes civil engineering, road safety, and signaling activities; produces, distributes, sells, and recycles aggregates, emulsions, asphalt mixes, ready-mix concrete, and bitumen; construction, renewal, and maintenance of rail networks; and installation and maintenance of pipes and pipelines.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bouygues Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bouygues and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.