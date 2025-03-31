Short Interest in CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) Grows By 40.7%

CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,590,000 shares, a growth of 40.7% from the February 28th total of 1,130,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 490,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.2 days. Currently, 7.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Insider Activity at CACI International

In related news, Director Debora A. Plunkett sold 309 shares of CACI International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.62, for a total value of $112,358.58. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,315 shares in the company, valued at approximately $841,780.30. The trade was a 11.78 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CACI International

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in CACI International by 37.2% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 107 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of CACI International by 69.4% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 122 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. AMJ Financial Wealth Management grew its stake in CACI International by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. AMJ Financial Wealth Management now owns 3,988 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,611,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Kendall Capital Management increased its holdings in CACI International by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 1,294 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of CACI International by 10.2% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 823 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CACI shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on CACI International from $536.00 to $480.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of CACI International from $610.00 to $480.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of CACI International in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $557.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of CACI International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $640.00 target price on shares of CACI International in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $517.31.

CACI International Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE CACI traded down $2.44 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $373.55. The company had a trading volume of 277,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 229,626. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $372.72 and a 200 day moving average of $441.07. CACI International has a 1-year low of $318.60 and a 1-year high of $588.26.

CACI International (NYSE:CACI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $5.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.28 by $0.67. CACI International had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 15.30%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CACI International will post 23.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About CACI International

CACI International Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of expertise and technology to enterprise and mission customers in support of national security in the intelligence, defense, and federal civilian sectors. The company operates through two segments, Domestic Operations and International Operations.

