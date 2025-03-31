Short Interest in ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. (NASDAQ:IMOS) Decreases By 37.4%

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. (NASDAQ:IMOS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,600 shares, a drop of 37.4% from the February 28th total of 28,100 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 24,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parvin Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES in the fourth quarter worth about $505,000. ABC Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES in the 4th quarter worth approximately $393,000. XY Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES in the 4th quarter worth approximately $189,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 1,000.0% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 761.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,083 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 3,609 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ IMOS traded down $0.80 on Monday, hitting $16.84. The company had a trading volume of 42,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,780. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES has a 12-month low of $16.51 and a 12-month high of $31.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $612.34 million, a P/E ratio of 11.78 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50 day moving average of $19.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.16.

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES (NASDAQ:IMOS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.21). ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES had a net margin of 7.25% and a return on equity of 6.66%. The firm had revenue of $164.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.60 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, January 21st that authorizes the company to buyback $0.00 in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of high-integration and high-precision integrated circuits, and related assembly and testing services in the People’s Republic of China, Taiwan, Japan, Singapore, and internationally. It operates through Testing; Assembly; Testing and Assembly for LCD, OLED and Other Display Panel Driver Semiconductors; Bumping; and Others segments.

