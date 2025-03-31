Short Interest in Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DHY) Rises By 76.4%

Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DHY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 131,600 shares, a growth of 76.4% from the February 28th total of 74,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 359,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Insider Transactions at Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund

In other news, insider Laura A. Defelice acquired 56,801 shares of Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.13 per share, for a total transaction of $120,986.13. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 66,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $141,970.89. This trade represents a 576.54 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 14.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new stake in Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund in the third quarter valued at $39,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its position in shares of Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund by 216.9% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 37,964 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 25,984 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $92,000.

Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Stock Performance

Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:DHY opened at $2.14 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.13. Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund has a 1-year low of $1.96 and a 1-year high of $2.27.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 17th were issued a $0.0155 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 17th. This represents a $0.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.69%.

About Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund

(Get Free Report)

Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Credit Suisse Asset Management, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests in the securities of companies across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in below-investment-grade corporate bonds with an average credit quality lower than BBB by Standard & Poor's and an average duration of 5.07 years.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.