Short Interest in Ebang International Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EBON) Decreases By 20.0%

Ebang International Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EBON – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,800 shares, a drop of 20.0% from the February 28th total of 13,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Ebang International Trading Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ:EBON opened at $4.05 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.06 and its 200 day moving average is $6.11. Ebang International has a 52-week low of $4.04 and a 52-week high of $10.94.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ebang International

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Ebang International stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Ebang International Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EBON – Free Report) by 18.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 55,027 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,414 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 1.10% of Ebang International worth $315,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 1.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ebang International

Ebang International Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the research, design, and development of application-specific integrated circuit chips and manufacture of Bitcoin mining machines under the Ebit brand in Singapore, Hong Kong, Australia, the Bahamas, and internationally. It also provides mining machine hosting services; and engages in the development of proprietary cryptocurrency exchange platform.

