Short Interest in Energean plc (OTCMKTS:EERGF) Drops By 32.1%

Energean plc (OTCMKTS:EERGF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 192,500 shares, a drop of 32.1% from the February 28th total of 283,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 641.7 days.

Energean Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS EERGF remained flat at $11.00 during midday trading on Monday. 2 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,765. Energean has a 52 week low of $10.69 and a 52 week high of $15.35. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.33 and its 200-day moving average is $12.77.

Get Energean alerts:

Energean Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 7th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 7th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.91%.

About Energean

Energean plc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. It operates through four segments: Europe, Israel, Egypt, and New Ventures. The company holds interests in the Eastern Mediterranean. Its flagship project is the Karish project located in Israel. It also provides financing services; and holds a gas transportation license.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Energean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.