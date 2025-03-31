Short Interest in ENN Energy Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:XNGSF) Rises By 33.6%

ENN Energy Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:XNGSF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 453,500 shares, an increase of 33.6% from the February 28th total of 339,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 141.7 days.
ENN Energy Price Performance
Shares of XNGSF stock opened at $7.74 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.07. ENN Energy has a 52 week low of $5.67 and a 52 week high of $10.32.
ENN Energy Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than ENN Energy
- What Does a Gap Up Mean in Stocks? How to Play the Gap
- Venezuelan Tariffs Could Power These 3 Diesel-Driven Winners
- Growth Investing: Should You Adopt This Investing Strategy in 2022?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 03/24 – 03/28
- Stock Market Upgrades: What Are They?
- Should You Buy UPS Stock Now? Deep Dive Into Its 5-Year Low
Receive News & Ratings for ENN Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ENN Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.