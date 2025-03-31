Short Interest in ENN Energy Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:XNGSF) Rises By 33.6%

ENN Energy Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:XNGSF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 453,500 shares, an increase of 33.6% from the February 28th total of 339,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 141.7 days.

ENN Energy Price Performance

Shares of XNGSF stock opened at $7.74 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.07. ENN Energy has a 52 week low of $5.67 and a 52 week high of $10.32.

ENN Energy Company Profile

ENN Energy Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the investment, construction, operation, and management of gas pipeline infrastructure in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Retail Gas Sales Business, Integrated Energy Business, Wholesale of Gas, Construction and Installation, and Value Added Business segments.

