Short Interest in Fujitsu Limited (OTCMKTS:FJTSY) Declines By 20.5%

Fujitsu Limited (OTCMKTS:FJTSY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,300 shares, a decrease of 20.5% from the February 28th total of 41,900 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 347,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Fujitsu Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of OTCMKTS FJTSY opened at $20.50 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.19. The company has a market cap of $38.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.32 and a beta of 0.95. Fujitsu has a 52 week low of $13.95 and a 52 week high of $22.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Fujitsu (OTCMKTS:FJTSY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter. Fujitsu had a net margin of 8.72% and a return on equity of 17.48%. Research analysts anticipate that Fujitsu will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fujitsu Company Profile

Fujitsu Limited operates as an information and communication technology company in Japan and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Technology Solutions, Ubiquitous Solutions, and Device Solutions. The company offers multi cloud and hybrid IT services; assessment and consultative services; SAP landscape transformation services; new workplace; datacentre products comprising integrated systems, storage solutions, servers, network switches, and infrastructure management; workplace products including notebooks, tablet PC’s, desktop PC’s, workstations, thin clients, displays, and peripheral devices; consumption based IT services; installation and implementation services; and hardware, software, and infrastructure support services, as well as electronic devices, air conditioning products, and network solutions.

