Short Interest in GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust (NYSE:GNT) Grows By 35.1%

GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust (NYSE:GNT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 52,300 shares, a growth of 35.1% from the February 28th total of 38,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 41,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE GNT traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $6.08. The company had a trading volume of 21,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,979. GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust has a 12 month low of $5.09 and a 12 month high of $6.33. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.80.

GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 15th.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 6,112 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.89, for a total transaction of $35,999.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,806,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,638,382.53. This trade represents a 0.34 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders have sold 20,635 shares of company stock worth $120,243 in the last quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GNT. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust during the fourth quarter worth $1,806,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 182,274 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $964,000 after acquiring an additional 3,337 shares in the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust by 120.5% in the fourth quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 99,784 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 54,526 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust by 59.2% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 45,651 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 16,974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust during the 4th quarter worth $236,000.

GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust Company Profile

GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in securities of companies principally engaged in natural resource and gold industries and by writing covered call options on the underlying equity securities.

