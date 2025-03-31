Short Interest in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW) Rises By 47.4%

Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,400 shares, an increase of 47.4% from the February 28th total of 5,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ:PKW traded up $0.70 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $112.67. 45,604 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,895. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $116.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $117.07. Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF has a one year low of $101.26 and a one year high of $125.31. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.74 and a beta of 1.09.

Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Monday, March 24th were given a dividend of $0.3078 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 24th. This is an increase from Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF’s previous dividend of $0.22.

Institutional Trading of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF

Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PKW. Grove Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Crews Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Noble Wealth Management PBC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $54,000.

PowerShares Buyback Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Share BuyBack Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to track the performance of companies that meet the requirements to be classified as BuyBack Achievers. To become eligible for inclusion in the Index, a company must be incorporated in the United States, trade on a United States exchange and must have repurchased at least 5% or more of its outstanding shares for the trailing 12 months.

