Short Interest in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTI) Declines By 37.0%

iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTI – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 85,400 shares, a drop of 37.0% from the February 28th total of 135,500 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 266,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust purchased a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000.

iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $22.25. 818,041 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 206,548. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.07. iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $21.47 and a 1-year high of $22.61.

iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a $0.0667 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd.

The iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF (IBTI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE 2028 Maturity US Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury bonds maturing between January and December 2028. The fund will terminate in December 2028. IBTI was launched on Feb 25, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

