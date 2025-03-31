Short Interest in Keen Vision Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:KVACW) Drops By 20.7%

Keen Vision Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:KVACW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 62,700 shares, a drop of 20.7% from the February 28th total of 79,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 32,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days.
Keen Vision Acquisition Price Performance
KVACW stock opened at $0.04 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.06. Keen Vision Acquisition has a one year low of $0.03 and a one year high of $0.19.
About Keen Vision Acquisition
