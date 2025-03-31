Short Interest in Keen Vision Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:KVACW) Drops By 20.7%

Keen Vision Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:KVACW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 62,700 shares, a drop of 20.7% from the February 28th total of 79,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 32,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Keen Vision Acquisition Price Performance

KVACW stock opened at $0.04 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.06. Keen Vision Acquisition has a one year low of $0.03 and a one year high of $0.19.

Get Keen Vision Acquisition alerts:

About Keen Vision Acquisition

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Keen Vision Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, and related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It also intends to focus on businesses in the biotechnology, consumer goods, and agriculture sectors.

Receive News & Ratings for Keen Vision Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keen Vision Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.