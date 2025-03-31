Short Interest in Lyell Immunopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYEL) Drops By 26.1%

Lyell Immunopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYEL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,980,000 shares, a decline of 26.1% from the February 28th total of 8,090,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,090,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.5 days. Currently, 4.8% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Lyell Immunopharma Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LYEL traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $0.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 869,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,059,509. Lyell Immunopharma has a 12-month low of $0.48 and a 12-month high of $3.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.83 million, a P/E ratio of -0.68 and a beta of -0.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.61 and a 200-day moving average of $0.86.

Lyell Immunopharma (NASDAQ:LYEL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.52). The company had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter. Lyell Immunopharma had a negative return on equity of 34.64% and a negative net margin of 323,792.09%. On average, research analysts predict that Lyell Immunopharma will post -0.78 EPS for the current year.

In other Lyell Immunopharma news, Director Richard Klausner purchased 158,000 shares of Lyell Immunopharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.60 per share, for a total transaction of $94,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 843,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $506,019. This trade represents a 23.05 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Lynn Seely bought 175,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.61 per share, with a total value of $106,750.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 712,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $434,625. This represents a 32.56 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 733,000 shares of company stock worth $429,550. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Lyell Immunopharma in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Erste Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in shares of Lyell Immunopharma during the third quarter valued at $82,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Lyell Immunopharma during the third quarter valued at $52,000. Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in Lyell Immunopharma in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Lyell Immunopharma by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,889,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,368,000 after buying an additional 71,233 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.05% of the company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $1.00 target price on shares of Lyell Immunopharma in a report on Thursday, March 13th.

Lyell Immunopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage cell therapy company, develops T cell reprogramming technologies for patients with solid tumors. The company develops therapies using an ex vivo genetic reprogramming technologies, such as c Jun overexpression and NR4A3 gene knockout, to endow resistance to T cell exhaustion; and an ex vivo epigenetic reprogramming technologies, including Epi R to generate population of T cells with durable stemness, and Stim R, a proprietary synthetic cell mimetic.

