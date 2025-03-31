Short Interest in NCS Multistage Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCSM) Declines By 43.3%

NCS Multistage Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCSM – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a decrease of 43.3% from the February 28th total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NCS Multistage

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NCS Multistage by 56.0% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 982 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NCS Multistage in the fourth quarter worth about $247,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in NCS Multistage during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in NCS Multistage during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $310,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in NCS Multistage by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 1,689 shares during the last quarter. 70.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NCS Multistage Price Performance

NCSM traded down $0.39 during trading on Friday, reaching $34.73. 18,656 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,906. NCS Multistage has a 12-month low of $15.25 and a 12-month high of $37.74. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a current ratio of 4.50. The company has a market cap of $88.25 million, a P/E ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.05.

About NCS Multistage

NCS Multistage Holdings, Inc provides engineered products and support services for oil and natural gas well completions and construction, and field development strategies in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers fracturing systems, which include casing-installed sliding sleeves, downhole frac isolation assemblies, and sand jet perforating products; enhanced recovery products, such as sliding sleeve, as well as Terrus system, an injection control device; repeat precision products comprising composite frac plugs and bridge plugs, single-use disposable setting tools, express systems, and related products; chemical and radioactive tracer diagnostics services; and well construction products, including AirLock casing buoyancy system, Vecturon and Vectraset liner hanger systems, and Toe initiation sleeves.

