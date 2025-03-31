Short Interest in NeueHealth, Inc. (NYSE:NEUE) Rises By 33.7%

NeueHealth, Inc. (NYSE:NEUE – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,300 shares, a growth of 33.7% from the February 28th total of 9,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 47,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.
NeueHealth Stock Performance
NYSE NEUE traded down $0.09 on Monday, reaching $6.76. The company had a trading volume of 29,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,936. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 0.56. NeueHealth has a 1-year low of $3.79 and a 1-year high of $7.66. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.95 and its 200-day moving average is $6.07.
NeueHealth (NYSE:NEUE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The company reported ($7.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.29) by ($5.12). The company had revenue of $232.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $261.80 million. NeueHealth had a negative return on equity of 6.40% and a negative net margin of 36.28%. On average, research analysts forecast that NeueHealth will post -9.13 earnings per share for the current year.
Insider Activity
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in NeueHealth stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in NeueHealth, Inc. (NYSE:NEUE – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.12% of NeueHealth at the end of the most recent reporting period. 63.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of NeueHealth from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 9th.
NeueHealth Company Profile
NeueHealth, Inc, a healthcare company, provides various healthcare services for health consumers, providers, and payors in the United States. It operates through two segments: NeueCare and NeueSolutions. The NeueCare segment delivers healthcare services to ACA marketplace, medicare, and medicaid through owned and affiliated clinics.
