Short Interest in NeueHealth, Inc. (NYSE:NEUE) Rises By 33.7%

NeueHealth, Inc. (NYSE:NEUE – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,300 shares, a growth of 33.7% from the February 28th total of 9,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 47,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.

NYSE NEUE traded down $0.09 on Monday, reaching $6.76. The company had a trading volume of 29,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,936. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 0.56. NeueHealth has a 1-year low of $3.79 and a 1-year high of $7.66. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.95 and its 200-day moving average is $6.07.

NeueHealth (NYSE:NEUE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The company reported ($7.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.29) by ($5.12). The company had revenue of $232.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $261.80 million. NeueHealth had a negative return on equity of 6.40% and a negative net margin of 36.28%. On average, research analysts forecast that NeueHealth will post -9.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other NeueHealth news, CEO George Lawrence Mikan III sold 12,440 shares of NeueHealth stock in a transaction on Friday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.13, for a total transaction of $76,257.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 249,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,529,153.02. The trade was a 4.75 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Jay Matushak sold 4,970 shares of NeueHealth stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.33, for a total value of $36,430.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,085.51. This trade represents a 21.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 110,033 shares of company stock valued at $774,560. Company insiders own 64.30% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in NeueHealth stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in NeueHealth, Inc. (NYSE:NEUE – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.12% of NeueHealth at the end of the most recent reporting period. 63.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of NeueHealth from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 9th.

NeueHealth, Inc, a healthcare company, provides various healthcare services for health consumers, providers, and payors in the United States. It operates through two segments: NeueCare and NeueSolutions. The NeueCare segment delivers healthcare services to ACA marketplace, medicare, and medicaid through owned and affiliated clinics.

