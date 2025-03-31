Short Interest in O3 Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:OIIIF) Declines By 33.4%

O3 Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:OIIIF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,700 shares, a decrease of 33.4% from the February 28th total of 41,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.4 days.
O3 Mining Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:OIIIF remained flat at $1.14 during mid-day trading on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,168. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.98. O3 Mining has a fifty-two week low of $0.68 and a fifty-two week high of $1.18.
O3 Mining Company Profile
