Short Interest in O3 Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:OIIIF) Declines By 33.4%

O3 Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:OIIIF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,700 shares, a decrease of 33.4% from the February 28th total of 41,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.4 days.

O3 Mining Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:OIIIF remained flat at $1.14 during mid-day trading on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,168. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.98. O3 Mining has a fifty-two week low of $0.68 and a fifty-two week high of $1.18.

O3 Mining Company Profile

O3 Mining Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metal resource properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. Its flagship property is the Marban Alliance property with 65 mining claims covering 2,189 hectares located in the western portion of the province of Québec, Canada.

