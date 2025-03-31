Short Interest in OKYO Pharma Limited (NASDAQ:OKYO) Decreases By 35.5%

OKYO Pharma Limited (NASDAQ:OKYO – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 217,900 shares, a decline of 35.5% from the February 28th total of 338,000 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 178,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

OKYO Pharma Stock Performance

OKYO stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.35. The stock had a trading volume of 44,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 114,402. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.12. OKYO Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $0.81 and a fifty-two week high of $1.74.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of OKYO Pharma in a report on Tuesday, February 18th.

OKYO Pharma Company Profile

OKYO Pharma Limited, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics for patients suffering from inflammatory eye diseases and ocular pain in the United Kingdom. Its lead preclinical product candidate is OK-101, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of dry eye disease.

