Short Interest in Patriot Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:PGOL) Decreases By 36.8%

Patriot Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:PGOL – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,300 shares, a drop of 36.8% from the February 28th total of 24,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 58,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Patriot Gold Stock Performance
Shares of PGOL stock traded down $0.00 on Monday, hitting $0.04. The stock had a trading volume of 3,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,472. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.03 and a 200 day moving average of $0.03. Patriot Gold has a 12-month low of $0.02 and a 12-month high of $0.10.
Patriot Gold Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Patriot Gold
- Market Cap Calculator: How to Calculate Market Cap
- 3 Buyable Stocks With Solid Bottoms Ready to Rebound
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- Advantage+ Shopping: Meta’s Fast Growing $20 Billion AI-Ads Star
- Best Aerospace Stocks Investing
- Robotaxi News: What Tesla and Lyft Headlines Mean for Shares
Receive News & Ratings for Patriot Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patriot Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.