Short Interest in Patriot Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:PGOL) Decreases By 36.8%

Patriot Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:PGOL – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,300 shares, a drop of 36.8% from the February 28th total of 24,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 58,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Patriot Gold Stock Performance

Shares of PGOL stock traded down $0.00 on Monday, hitting $0.04. The stock had a trading volume of 3,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,472. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.03 and a 200 day moving average of $0.03. Patriot Gold has a 12-month low of $0.02 and a 12-month high of $0.10.

Get Patriot Gold alerts:

Patriot Gold Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Patriot Gold Corp., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, explores, and develops natural resource properties in the United States. It primarily explores for gold deposits. The company holds a 100% interest in the Moss Mine project comprising patented and unpatented mining claims located in Oatman District of Mohave County Arizona; and the Vernal property that consists of 12 unpatented mining claims covering an area of approximately 248 acres in Nevada.

Receive News & Ratings for Patriot Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patriot Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.