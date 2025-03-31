Short Interest in PHX Minerals Inc. (NYSE:PHX) Increases By 43.0%

PHX Minerals Inc. (NYSE:PHX – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 175,300 shares, a growth of 43.0% from the February 28th total of 122,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 83,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

PHX Minerals Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of PHX Minerals stock traded down $0.10 on Friday, hitting $4.00. 48,831 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 59,048. PHX Minerals has a 12-month low of $3.09 and a 12-month high of $4.24. The company has a quick ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of $151.69 million, a PE ratio of 30.77 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.79.

PHX Minerals Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 17th were given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 17th. PHX Minerals’s payout ratio is currently 266.67%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PHX Minerals in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PHX Minerals

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of PHX Minerals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in PHX Minerals in the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. Total Wealth Planning & Management Inc. bought a new stake in PHX Minerals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $72,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of PHX Minerals during the 4th quarter worth $86,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of PHX Minerals during the 4th quarter valued at $106,000. 38.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PHX Minerals

PHX Minerals Inc operates as a natural gas and oil mineral company in the United States. The company produces and sells natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. Its principal properties are located in Oklahoma, Texas, Louisiana, North Dakota, and Arkansas. The company sells its products to various purchasers, including pipeline and marketing companies.

Featured Articles

